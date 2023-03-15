An Update Received Regarding Traffic Lights at Two Mills

Published: 15th March 2023 11:32

The notoriously busy junction has been plagued with signal issues, that are now being resolved.

We've received news from Cheshire West and Chester Council, who have had an update from National Highways regarding the operation of the traffic lights on the A540 Parkgate Road, at the Two Mills junction.

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways, the government company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads. The other roads in the borough are maintained by the Council.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "We'd previously received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540.

"We have kept in touch with colleagues at National Highways and they have now told us they have further investigated the operation of the signals and work is planned to help solve these issues."

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, said: "We have completed the investigations into the lights at Two Mills and the engineers established that a controller switch needed replacing and this has been done.

"We believe it is also prudent to install a heater unit in the controller box to eliminate any condensation in the unit, along with improved unit sealing.

"We expect this to be carried out early next financial year and we will of course continue to monitor the lights."

It's great news that the issues are being dealt with proactively.

