It is Hoped that Planned Works will Resolve Traffic Light Issues at Two Mills

Published: 14th March 2023 14:56

The notoriously problematic junction has been investigated and steps are being made to resolve issues.

The operation of the traffic lights at the Two Mills junction of the A540 Parkgate Road has been reviewed by National Highways and an update follows from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways, the government company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads. The other roads in the borough are maintained by the Council.

CWAC Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "We'd previously received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540.

"We have kept in touch with colleagues at National Highways and they have now told us they have further investigated the operation of the signals and work is planned to help solve these issues."

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, said: "We have completed the investigations into the lights at Two Mills and the engineers established that a controller switch needed replacing and this has been done.

"We believe it is also prudent to install a heater unit in the controller box to eliminate any condensation in the unit, along with improved unit sealing.

"We expect this to be carried out early next financial year and we will of course continue to monitor the lights."

It is good to see that action is being taken to resolve the problems that residents have highlighted.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.