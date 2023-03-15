  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Bringing Parkgate's Rich Heritage to Life on New Information Boards

Published: 15th March 2023 09:36

Information boards will lead residents and visitors on a journey through the history of this lovely area. 

A community project at its heart, the Parkgate Society have secured funding from residents, visitors and Cheshire West and Chester Council, via the Spacehive online crowdfunding platform.

This week will see information boards erected around the village providing residents and visitors with information about Parkgate's past and present. The seven boards follow a linear route covering the whole of the Parade.

Members of the Parkgate Society with the board that will be situated at the Old Baths. l to r: Derek Haylock, Membership Secretary; Alan Passmore, Secretary; Derick Cotton, Treasurer; Brenda Marple, Committee member.Members of the Parkgate Society with the board that will be situated at the Old Baths. l to r: Derek Haylock, Membership Secretary; Alan Passmore, Secretary; Derick Cotton, Treasurer; Brenda Marple, Committee member.

 

The boards tell the story of Parkgate, including its shipbuilding heritage, the impact of the railways, connections with the fishing industry, rope making, famous residents and the Old Baths.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "The new boards look wonderful and it's so good to see a true community project come to fruition.

"On every board our designers have ‘hidden' a little ships wheel for children to find - it's actually the logo for the Parkgate Society, which is a lovely touch."

Derick Cotton, Treasurer of the Parkgate Society said: "Through this project the Parkgate Society set out to enhance the visitor experience and to provide easy access to the rich Heritage that Parkgate village has to offer and we are delighted we achieved our funding target.

"The Society is extremely grateful for the encouragement and support provided by the members and officers of Cheshire West and Chester Council and to the long list of community supporters, including Neston Town Council."

The success of this project has encouraged the Parkgate Society to launch a further crowd funding project and has now raised sufficient funds for an ambitious and accessible viewing platform at the Old Baths area, due for completion later this year.

 

 

 

