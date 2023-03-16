  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
The Neston Fairtrade Town Group Provides an Update on What Was a Successful Fairtrade Fortnight

Published: 16th March 2023 12:38

Being active during the dedicated, focussed fortnight, the group enjoyed informing and reminding us about the importance of fair trade. 

The Neston Fairtrade Town Group has been active during Fairtrade Fortnight. This year's theme was supporting the farmers, workers and producers of our favourite products, particularly tea, coffee and cocoa. Growers face uncertain times and supporting them by buying products with the Fairtrade logo helps to ensure they receive a fair price, training in growing economically and sustainably, and dealing with climate changes.

Credit: Robert Clive.Credit: Robert Clive.

An information display was at Neston Library, and a stall on Neston Market with useful information and samples of products that could be bought locally. Fairtrade bananas and packets of Maltesers, donated by Sainsburys, were handed out to people who visited the stall.

The Fairtrade Foundation Public Campaigning Officer, Sarah Hazlehurst, based in London, was in the area and brought more samples of tea, coffee and chocolate bar products for the stall on the Market.

Fairtrade Foundation Campaigning Officer, Sarah Hazlehurst, who visited the stall. Fairtrade Foundation Campaigning Officer, Sarah Hazlehurst, who visited the stall.

The display boards were also used during a meeting of the Ness and Little Neston Women's Institute and at a Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning.

St. Winefride's Catholic Primary School in Neston had a Fairtrade Breakfast, inviting families to join them, using Fairtrade products, where banana muffins were well received.

 

 

 

Comments

