  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Notice of Local Election of Neston Town Council Parish Councillors

Published: 16th March 2023 11:46

On Thursday 16th March 2023, a Notice of Election of Parish Councillors has been issued

Andrew Lewis, Returning Officer at Cheshire West and Chester Council, advises the Election of Parish Councillors for the Parish Wards of Neston Town Council, as listed below:

  • Little Neston Ward - Six
  • Neston Ward - Six
  • Parkgate Ward - Five

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston Town Hall on High Street, Neston.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston Town Hall on High Street, Neston.

Nomination Papers

Nomination papers must be delivered to the Returning Officer, at Ellesmere Port Library (Side Entrance), Democratic Services 1st Floor, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BG between 9am and 5pm on any working day after the date of this notice but no later than 4 pm on Tuesday, 4th April 2023.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the office of the Returning Officer, Ellesmere Port Library (Side Entrance), Democratic Services 1st Floor, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BG, during the times stated above. Please call 01244 977084 to arrange collection.

Contest

If any election is contested the poll will take place on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

Register to Vote

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Monday 17th April 2023. Applications can be made online on the gov.uk website.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 18th April 2023.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector's Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 25th April 2023. Applications can be made online on the gov.uk website.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 25th April 2023.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

The Notice of Election can be viewed in PDF format by clicking here.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies