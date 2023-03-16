Notice of Local Election of Neston Town Council Parish Councillors

Published: 16th March 2023 11:46

On Thursday 16th March 2023, a Notice of Election of Parish Councillors has been issued



Andrew Lewis, Returning Officer at Cheshire West and Chester Council, advises the Election of Parish Councillors for the Parish Wards of Neston Town Council, as listed below:

Little Neston Ward - Six

Neston Ward - Six

Parkgate Ward - Five

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston Town Hall on High Street, Neston.

Nomination Papers

Nomination papers must be delivered to the Returning Officer, at Ellesmere Port Library (Side Entrance), Democratic Services 1st Floor, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BG between 9am and 5pm on any working day after the date of this notice but no later than 4 pm on Tuesday, 4th April 2023.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the office of the Returning Officer, Ellesmere Port Library (Side Entrance), Democratic Services 1st Floor, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BG, during the times stated above. Please call 01244 977084 to arrange collection.

Contest



If any election is contested the poll will take place on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

Register to Vote



Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Monday 17th April 2023. Applications can be made online on the gov.uk website.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 18th April 2023.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector's Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 25th April 2023. Applications can be made online on the gov.uk website.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Tuesday, 25th April 2023.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, CH65 0BA by 5 pm on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

The Notice of Election can be viewed in PDF format by clicking here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.