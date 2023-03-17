Spend Quality Time with the Kids Over Easter at Neston Rec Centre

Published: 17th March 2023 15:31

Brio have a jam-packed timetable of activities planned over the Easter school holidays.

Kids' Splash Passes are £10 and allow you to join any swim-based session between Saturday 1 and Sunday 16 April. That includes Brio's casual, lane, family fun, wet & wild and fun & float sessions. As well as the themed under the sea party on Sunday 16th between 3.45pm to 4.30pm.

Our Holiday Fun leaflet is out and can be accessed here.

The amazing holiday fun sports camps are available over the school holidays, between 10 am to 4 pm each day. Children in receipt of free school meals are able to apply for a place via the SurveyMonkey website; limited places available.

Passes can be picked up at reception. You will find Brio Neston Recreation Centre on Raby Park Road, Neston CH64 9NQ.

During the Easter period, we have extra fun & floats, as well as wet & wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 5th and 12th (4.15pm - 5.30pm), as well as the usual Saturday and extra booster sessions running for all stage 2 - 3 children. For further information please direct interest to our reception team on 0151 336 5741.

Lastly, we also have a free walk on Saturday, 22 April starting at Neston Library. The walk will be lead by Jorik, and head from Neston to Parkgate, and back. All are invited, young, old, human or pawed. Meet at the library on Parkgate Road to start at 10am, and the walk is expected to finish around midday. Keep your eyes peeled on Brio's Facebook page for updates.

