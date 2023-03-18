Petpals Wirral West Want Cat Owners to be Aware of this New Law

Published: 18th March 2023 20:18

This Pet Theft Awareness Week Petpals Wirral West want cat owners to be aware of the new law for cat owners.

PetPals UK, have said: "It's official, the new law means that it is now compulsory to have your cat microchipped!

"Cats Protection, the leading cat charity in the UK, has been at the forefront of the campaign for compulsory microchipping of pet cats.

"With over 9 million pet cats in England, and as many as 2.3 million unchipped, it means it would be very difficult to reunite them with their owner if they get lost or stolen.

"Under the new rules, owners will need to ensure that their cat is microchipped by the time they reach 20 weeks of age and any owners found not having microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one implanted or face a fine of up to £500."

Animal Welfare Minister, Lord Goldsmith was quoted on the Government's website as saying "Cats are much-loved parts of our families and making sure that they're microchipped is the best possible way of making sure that you are reunited with them if they are ever lost or stolen."

