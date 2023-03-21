  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

See the High Tide at Parkgate on Wednesday and Thursday

Published: 21st March 2023 12:12

Join with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands for the next high tide at Parkgate.

The RSPB team say: "Join us at this informal event to see what makes the Dee Estuary's marshes such an important place for wildlife, and why we've worked hard to protect it for over four decades.

"Although wintering bird numbers are thinning out by late March, our friendly team will be on hand at the Old Baths car park for help spotting birds and offering information about the reserve."

Credit: RSPB Burton Mere WetlandsCredit: RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

There is no need to book, and you are welcome to turn up any time. You will find the public car park at Old Baths Picnic Area, North Parade, Parkgate CH64 6RL. The car park does get busy and RSPB suggest arriving an hour ahead of high tide to avoid disappointment.

The high tide times for Liverpool, are: Wednesday at 11.31 am, and Thursday at 12.12 pm; this will peak around half an hour later at Parkgate, but that can vary depending on weather conditions.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies