See the High Tide at Parkgate on Wednesday and Thursday

Published: 21st March 2023 12:12

Join with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands for the next high tide at Parkgate.

The RSPB team say: "Join us at this informal event to see what makes the Dee Estuary's marshes such an important place for wildlife, and why we've worked hard to protect it for over four decades.

"Although wintering bird numbers are thinning out by late March, our friendly team will be on hand at the Old Baths car park for help spotting birds and offering information about the reserve."

Credit: RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

There is no need to book, and you are welcome to turn up any time. You will find the public car park at Old Baths Picnic Area, North Parade, Parkgate CH64 6RL. The car park does get busy and RSPB suggest arriving an hour ahead of high tide to avoid disappointment.

The high tide times for Liverpool, are: Wednesday at 11.31 am, and Thursday at 12.12 pm; this will peak around half an hour later at Parkgate, but that can vary depending on weather conditions.

