Find Here the March 2023 Update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer) Published: 21st March 2023 17:57

The Friends' group has been in touch with their latest update.



Maintenance

Cheshire West and Chester Council's contractor has visited the station to inspect the Ticket Office as damp ingress is visible. Unfortunately, they could not find the source of the water leakage penetrating from the outside wall. This will now need further investigation by CWAC before we can arrange the decorating of the ticket office and cataloguing the contents.

CWAC have obtained costs for replacement level crossing gates in the current style but also in the original 1950s style. FHRS are working closely with CWAC on funding the replacement level crossing gates.

Gardening

Jenny J has stepped down as the FHRS Garden Lead. Our sincere thanks go to Jenny (and Ben J) for all the years they have worked so hard and organized a great team of gardening volunteers. They have kept the gardens in a beautiful condition and full of colour for many years, proved by the fact that Friends of Hadlow Road Station won a ‘Britain in Bloom' award, and also an 'In your Neighbourhood' award. Jenny even brushed the platform!

Ian C has now taken over from Jenny to lead the team of gardening volunteers, and we hope that he enjoys the company of all the volunteers as much as Jenny (and Ben) did. At the last garden day they started to clear under the trees by the car park ready for planting bulbs for next year. Trimmed hedges on the far platform and general weeding were also undertaken.

The next garden days are Tuesday, 4th April and Wednesday, 3rd May, from 10 am to 12 noon

FHRS volunteers enjoying a spot of gardening.

Pop-up café

Our first two pop-up café openings for 2023 were a huge success with lots of new customers as well as many repeat customers. The pop-up café in mid-March significantly exceeded expectations and six volunteers kindly cleared the platform of snow ready for the mid-March pop-up café opening. It was lovely to see you all back and enjoying yourselves with your friends, in a happy atmosphere created by FHRS at Hadlow Road Station over the last seven years, delivering numerous improvements for our community's benefit.

The next café dates are Sunday 26th March, 16th April, and 30th April, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The FHRS pop-up café supports teenagers doing their Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme - Community engagement. We have had a few new catering volunteers coming forward, but we would welcome additional volunteers to help us. Most volunteers undertake a catering duty on a Sunday morning once every 2 months.

Signal Box

Dominic Beglin from the Institute of Railway Signal Engineers (National Rail) visited the signal box at Hadlow Road Station to look at the historical signal box and the lever system that is installed inside. As a result, we are now looking to hold an open day on one pop-up café date when a signal box and railway operation talk will be given by Dominic.

