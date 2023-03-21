  • Bookmark this page

Neston Nomads Announce the Installation of a Permanent Defibrillator

Published: 21st March 2023 20:34

Our local football club is delighted to announce the installation of a permanent defibrillator at Neston High School. 

The news highlights to us the importance of how we work together with other organisations to improve facilities, as a new defibrillator gets installed near the 3G home pitches, at Neston High School.

Neston Nomads, have said: "Funded by the community donation from Shop 4 Neston, we would like to pay a huge thanks to everyone in Neston for making this happen.

"The availability of a defibrillator has been highlighted as vital in saving lives for people that have been struck down with cardiac arrest.

"As a club we knew it was important that we have this vital piece of life saving equipment available for use, should it ever be called upon."

