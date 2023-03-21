Neston Nomads Announce the Installation of a Permanent Defibrillator

Published: 21st March 2023 20:34

Our local football club is delighted to announce the installation of a permanent defibrillator at Neston High School.

The news highlights to us the importance of how we work together with other organisations to improve facilities, as a new defibrillator gets installed near the 3G home pitches, at Neston High School.

Neston Nomads, have said: "Funded by the community donation from Shop 4 Neston, we would like to pay a huge thanks to everyone in Neston for making this happen.

"The availability of a defibrillator has been highlighted as vital in saving lives for people that have been struck down with cardiac arrest.

"As a club we knew it was important that we have this vital piece of life saving equipment available for use, should it ever be called upon."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.