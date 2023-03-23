  • Bookmark this page

Plastic-free Pledge Made by Second Neston Business Coral Jade

Published: 23rd March 2023 11:57

Hugely popular Coral Jade Hair and Beauty has made the pledge to be a plastic-free business.

Coral Jade is an award-winning colour specialist, who has been polishing Neston locks for seventeen years. Originally based on West Vale, Coral moved her established hairdressing salon to Hinderton Road, after the pandemic.

Coral is a colour master with Schwarzkopf, and she is trained to educate other salon owners; sharing her knowledge and experience to educate others is commendable.

Passionate about her art, Coral says: "Making you look and feel good is what I love the most. I love transforming people and making them feel a million dollars."

Plastic-free Pledge Made by Second Neston Business Coral Jade

Coral heard about the Plastic Free Neston initiative from fellow business owner Ana Armson, The End of the Avenue, and was keen to get started on removing single use plastic waste from her business. The Coral Jade team no longer use plastic coffee pods or bin liners, and they've made the switch to refillable hand wash.

Plastic Free Communities is all about: "Freeing where we live from single use plastic". They say: "To achieve the Plastic Free Champion Award a business needs to remove at least three single-use plastic items (eg. plastic bags, coffee cups and plastic drinks bottles) and show a commitment to tackling any others present in the business going forwards."

Coral, told us: "I am so pleased to be the second plastic free business in Neston and also the first hairdressers to be plastic free. I really hope to inspire others to do the same and do our bit for the environment.

"Thank you to Ana, from The End of The Avenue for telling me all about plastic free Neston and getting me involved".

To sign up to qualify for plastic-free status, visit PlasticFree.org.uk, or speak to Neston Town Council.

 

 

 

