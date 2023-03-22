Take Advantage of this Pilot Health Screening Programme

Published: 22nd March 2023 20:34

Neston Recreation Centre want anyone aged between forty and seventy-four to know about a free health screening programme.

The Cheshire Change Hub is currently delivering a pilot scheme where adults aged 40-74 with no previous history of cardiovascular illness (eg. not on medications for high blood pressure or cholesterol) are being offered a thirty-minute, free NHS health check.

The clinics will be held at Neston Recreation Centre.

The health checks are available to people living in, or registered with a GP in Cheshire West and Chester local authority catchment.

Take a look at the flyer for more details, and contact information. You may view a PDF version of the flyer by clicking on either image, or by clicking here.

