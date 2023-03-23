Gladstone Village Hall in Burton Says Spring into Sport

Published: 23rd March 2023 18:28

As the crocus and snowdrops spring into action, so do the hall's sports clubs.

Aerial view of Gladstone Village Hall in Burton village.

In their Spring newsletter, Gladstone Village Hall, say: "The sound of the mower returns, members are sprucing up their green, courts and pitch, match schedules are here!

"Excitement for a summer season is growing and you're all invited!"

Dates for Upcoming Events



Sunday 23rd April - Bowls Taster session, 1 pm

Sunday 7th May - Coronation Big Picnic

Saturday 3rd June - Burton Village Farmers' Market, AND Dog Show, 10 am, on the field, free entry

Friday 9th June, 6pm - Meet the Neighbours, a joint event by Burton Residents Association and Gladstone Village Hall

Third Friday of the month - ‘Quiz Night', £2 entry, Sports Club, 7.30 pm 'til late

Last Friday of the month - Folk, Blues, and Beyond acoustic music night, £2 entry. On in the Sports Club from 7.30 pm 'til late

Groups to Join & Enjoy



There's a group for everyone at the village hall, including local interest groups, exercise for mind and body, pre-schooler classes, therapies, and more.

The Burton Society, first Thursday of the month, 7.30 pm, September to May.

The Burton and Neston Historical Society, second Thursday of the month, 7.30 pm, between September to May.

Theatre4all, Sundays 3-6 pm, our resident-friendly community theatre group. If you're interested, please call, 07969 040767.

Burton Bridge club, Mondays at 7 pm.

The Mersey Morris Men, practice sword dancing Wednesdays monthly at the Hall, no experience necessary, and swords provided! Call Alan on 0151 342 3615.

Willaston Karate club, Mondays (kids 6yrs+) and Wednesdays (kids and adults), 6.15 pm, traditional JKA Shotokan club. Call 07903 743405.

Yoga with Lorraine, ‘learn how to quieten your mind & improve strength, balance and flexibility', chair yoga for seniors. Monday mornings, Tuesday evenings. Call 07513 156168, or email lorraineyoga@outlook.com.

Chester Physio Pilates with Heather, Thursdays at 7 pm, 07746 256786.

Popcats with Claire, Tuesday mornings, music and movement classes for 0-5s. Call 07805 152842.

Can-Do 11+, 11+ tuition for Year 4 children, tailor-made structured programme to develop early study habits. Email cando11pluswirral@gmail.com.

Meditation with Lesley of Rebalance and Recharge, Sundays 7.30-8.30 pm, 07873 351095.

The Wooden Spoonful Cookery, children's cookery sessions with Siobhan, 4-11 years old, "baking treats, learning skills and making friends", 07773 563885.

Baby Bloom with Laura, multi- sensory class for babies from 6 months old. Thursday morning sessions. Call 07967 626345.

Holistic therapy with Beth, she practices lomi lomi, no hands massage, aromatherapy, deep tissue reflexology, reiki, and more; call 07799 155573.

The hall has capacity for afternoon sessions so get in touch if you have a suggestion or class you'd like to run: please email info@gladstonevillagehall.org.

