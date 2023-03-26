  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Easter Camp this End-of-Term

Published: 26th March 2023 21:01

The Neston All Stars Sports Academy is back at The Neston Club this April

Your children get to experience a whole range of sports and activities, including tennis, hockey, football, cricket, racketball, rounders, volleyball, lacrosse, croquet and much more.

Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Easter Camp this End-of-Term

The camp costs £30 per day (or £130 for the week).

To reserve a place, please call the club on 0151 336 4199 or email sports@thenestonclub.com.

The Neston Club

Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199
e: sports@thenestonclub.com

 

 

