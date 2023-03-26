Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Easter Camp this End-of-Term

Published: 26th March 2023 21:01

The Neston All Stars Sports Academy is back at The Neston Club this April

Your children get to experience a whole range of sports and activities, including tennis, hockey, football, cricket, racketball, rounders, volleyball, lacrosse, croquet and much more.

The camp costs £30 per day (or £130 for the week).

To reserve a place, please call the club on 0151 336 4199 or email sports@thenestonclub.com.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: sports@thenestonclub.com



