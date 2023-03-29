Families Join Together for Some Springtime Fun on the Spring Nature Trail at Gordale

Published: 29th March 2023 12:13

The new season at Gordale Garden and Home Centre marks the start of the Spring Nature Trail, just in time for the Easter holidays.

Springtime fun is promised for all the family, with this fun activity happening between Saturday 1st and Sunday 16th April.

Gill Nicholson, Owner, says: "Our young visitors are invited to explore Gordale to discover hidden animal figures and to learn fascinating facts about their homes, habits and diets.

"Record the clues along the trail then unscramble the letters to crack the code to receive a special chocolate treat!"

Credit: Google Images.

The activity runs daily until 5pm (except Easter Sunday when the garden centre will be closed).

There is no need to book, just turn up on the day and purchase tickets from the Customer Information desk. Tickets are £2.50 per child.

You will find Gordale Garden and Home Centre, on Chester High Road, Burton, Neston

CH64 8TF.

Easter Opening Hours

Good Friday 7 April - 9am-6pm

Saturday 8 April - 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday 9 April - CLOSED

Bank Holiday Monday 10 April - 9am-6pm

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.