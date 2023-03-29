  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Families Join Together for Some Springtime Fun on the Spring Nature Trail at Gordale

Published: 29th March 2023 12:13

The new season at Gordale Garden and Home Centre marks the start of the Spring Nature Trail, just in time for the Easter holidays. 

Springtime fun is promised for all the family, with this fun activity happening between Saturday 1st and Sunday 16th April.

Gill Nicholson, Owner, says: "Our young visitors are invited to explore Gordale to discover hidden animal figures and to learn fascinating facts about their homes, habits and diets.

"Record the clues along the trail then unscramble the letters to crack the code to receive a special chocolate treat!"

Credit: GoogleCredit: Google Images.

The activity runs daily until 5pm (except Easter Sunday when the garden centre will be closed).

There is no need to book, just turn up on the day and purchase tickets from the Customer Information desk. Tickets are £2.50 per child.

You will find Gordale Garden and Home Centre, on Chester High Road, Burton, Neston
CH64 8TF.

Easter Opening Hours

Good Friday 7 April - 9am-6pm
Saturday 8 April - 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday 9 April - CLOSED
Bank Holiday Monday 10 April - 9am-6pm

 

 

 

 

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
