Last Week's High Tide was a Natural Wonder Bringing Wildlife Closer to the Shore

Published: 30th March 2023 11:43

Local folk took a myriad of photographs evidencing the spectacle.

The high tide came in on both Thursday 23 March 2023, and Friday 24th, bringing with it birds and wildlife for onlookers to enjoy.

Local photogtrapher Bernard Rose Photography captured some great aspects and has shared some with AboutMyArea/CH64.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

RSPB burton Mere Wetlands were stationed at the Old Baths at The Boathouse end of TheParade, and they said on Twitter: "The weather is looking good for the #HighTide down at #Parkgate today..."

Credit: P Jubb

On Twitter, Stuart Robinson Photography, said: "Fantastic to (finally) see the high tide reach the Parade wall at #Parkgate. Birds everywhere plus small mammals such as harvest mice, voles and shrews fleeing the rising water."

Credit: Stuart Robinson Photography

Credit: Stuart Robinson Photography

Lesley Rankin captured some lovely photographs, around Parkgate; she says: "Another wild day on the Marsh."

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Snapped during the high tide, Peter Enevoldsen, asks: "Anyone coming to the Harp with me?", suggesting maybe his pooch fancies a pint at the Harp Inn, Little Neston.

Credit: Peter Enevoldsen

The spectacle made for some great photography from Jane Leitch, too.

Credit: Jane Leitch

Credit: Jane Leitch

22.03.23: Pre-high tide Parkgate, captured by Lesley Rankin.

Lesley Rankin also sent in photos taken the day before the high tide was due, in Parkgate.

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley Rankin

There are so many wonderful photographers locally, capturing the beauty of our picturesque area.

