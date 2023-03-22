  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Last Week's High Tide was a Natural Wonder Bringing Wildlife Closer to the Shore

Published: 30th March 2023 11:43

Local folk took a myriad of photographs evidencing the spectacle. 

The high tide came in on both Thursday 23 March 2023, and Friday 24th, bringing with it birds and wildlife for onlookers to enjoy.

Local photogtrapher Bernard Rose Photography captured some great aspects and has shared some with AboutMyArea/CH64.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

RSPB burton Mere Wetlands were stationed at the Old Baths at The Boathouse end of TheParade, and they said on Twitter: "The weather is looking good for the #HighTide down at #Parkgate today..."

Credit: P JubbCredit: P Jubb

On Twitter, Stuart Robinson Photography, said: "Fantastic to (finally) see the high tide reach the Parade wall at #Parkgate. Birds everywhere plus small mammals such as harvest mice, voles and shrews fleeing the rising water."

Credit: Stuart RobinsonCredit: Stuart Robinson Photography

Credit: Stuart RobinsonCredit: Stuart Robinson Photography

Lesley Rankin captured some lovely photographs, around Parkgate; she says: "Another wild day on the Marsh."

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

Lesley Rankin, says: Credit: Lesley Rankin

Snapped during the high tide, Peter Enevoldsen, asks: "Anyone coming to the Harp with me?", suggesting maybe his pooch fancies a pint at the Harp Inn, Little Neston.

Credit: Peter EnevoldsenCredit: Peter Enevoldsen

The spectacle made for some great photography from Jane Leitch, too.

Credit: Jane LeitchCredit: Jane Leitch

Credit: Jane LeitchCredit: Jane Leitch

22.03.23: Pre-high tide Parkgate, captured by Lesley Rankin.

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Lesley Rankin also sent in photos taken the day before the high tide was due, in Parkgate.

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

There are so many wonderful photographers locally, capturing the beauty of our picturesque area.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies