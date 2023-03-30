The Popular Neston Village Fair Will Bring an Afternoon Full of Entertainment

Author: Lynn Williams Published: 30th March 2023 18:01

New enthusiastic volunteers have joined the committee and they are excited to get your help organising this year's Fair

The Fair will be back at Comrades' Field, Neston, on Saturday 1st July 2023. You will find Comrade's Field behind The Neston Centre on the High Street, to the left of St Mary and St Helen Parish Church.

Lynn Williams, Treasurer on the organising committee, would like you to put the date in your diary, and also consider if you're able to help for a couple of hours on either the Friday, or Saturday, or both?

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Bubble Man entertaining the children at the 2022 Neston Village Fair.

Lynn writes: "The Neston Village Fair Committee are pleased to announce that thanks to a number of enthusiastic new members who have volunteered to help organise this year's Fair it will take place on Saturday 1st July, so please put the date in your diaries now.

"It will be held as usual on Comrade's Field, behind the "Neston Centre", High Street.

"We are well on with the planning and there will be a full afternoon of entertainment, and plenty of attractions and stalls. We will be announcing more details of the event nearer the day.

"As usual we will be looking for help to put up the marquees on the Friday evening before the Fair and take them down again and clear the field after the event.

"If you are fit and able to help for a couple of hours, either Friday or Saturday (or both!) please let us have your names and contact details and the times you are able to help.

"This is one of those special family days out that we know you all look forward to so please help make it really special this year."

Please text or phone either Keith Moores on 07940 542324, or Lynn Williams on 07787 730324. Alternatively, please send an email to nestonvillagefair@outlook.com.

