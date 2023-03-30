Wirral Footpaths and Open Spaces Preservation Society Invite You to Volunteer

Published: 30th March 2023 20:49

WFOSPS wish to publicise their upcoming AGM, and is particularly keen to attract volunteers for a path clearance.

WFOSPS is one of the oldest conservation charities in the country having been founded in 1888.

Peter Todd, U3A member and Chair of WFOSPS, says: "We would like to invite you to attend our 134th AGM and associated public talk. Doors open at 7pm Tuesday 18th April at Upton Cricket Club.

"The public talk is The Dee estuary: Connecting People with Nature and will be by Dr. David Parker who is an excellent speaker and Chair of the Dee estuary conservation group.

"In addition, the Society is looking for volunteers to support a path clearing programme during the spring and summer in South Wirral. We would like to mirror the well supported group that does path clearance work in the WBC area. Anyone who is interested can contact the society on our email wirralfothpathsosps@gmail.com."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.