Saturday Chess Club Popular with All Ages

Published: 30th March 2023 21:02

Held at Neston Community Youth Centre on Saturdays, the club is proving popular with regular and new players.

Players meet each Saturday for our chess group, at NCYC on Burton Road, Neston.

Adults and children play between 10 am and 11 am and then it is adult players only from 11 am to 12 pm.

Cost is £1 per person per hour.

The club is suitable for beginners or anybody wanting to improve their game. Come along to play.

