  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Windle Hill Bridge on Cuckoo Lane, Neston, is Temporarily Closed for Safety Reasons

Published: 31st March 2023 16:32

Safety concerns flagged following a recent inspection mean that the bridge is now closed until further notice.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have taken the decision to temporarily close Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston, due to safety concerns. The Council takes the safety of anyone accessing the Wirral Way very seriously and the advice given has led to this decision.

Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston

Steps are being taken to put in place safety measures that will enable a safe alternative route and permanent works to enable it to reopen safely.

There will be signage at access points to this section of the Wirral Way, to inform people the bridge is temporarily closed.

The bridge will initially be secured by temporarily propping and bracing the parapets, this is expected to happen within the next two weeks (from 31 March 2023). A specific date for completion of repairs for the bridge to be fully reopened is not known until further discussions have taken place with engineers.

Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston

The Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. This is being worked on as a matter of urgency to ensure the safe reopening of the bridge. Updates will be provided including to local community groups and partners as soon as there is further information.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies