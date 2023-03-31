Windle Hill Bridge on Cuckoo Lane, Neston, is Temporarily Closed for Safety Reasons

Published: 31st March 2023 16:32

Safety concerns flagged following a recent inspection mean that the bridge is now closed until further notice.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have taken the decision to temporarily close Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston, due to safety concerns. The Council takes the safety of anyone accessing the Wirral Way very seriously and the advice given has led to this decision.

Steps are being taken to put in place safety measures that will enable a safe alternative route and permanent works to enable it to reopen safely.

There will be signage at access points to this section of the Wirral Way, to inform people the bridge is temporarily closed.

The bridge will initially be secured by temporarily propping and bracing the parapets, this is expected to happen within the next two weeks (from 31 March 2023). A specific date for completion of repairs for the bridge to be fully reopened is not known until further discussions have taken place with engineers.

The Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. This is being worked on as a matter of urgency to ensure the safe reopening of the bridge. Updates will be provided including to local community groups and partners as soon as there is further information.

