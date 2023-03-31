  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Three Boys to Face Youth Court for Parkgate Marsh Fire in 2022

Published: 31st March 2023 16:52

The three teenagers face charges of arson and damaging a site of special scientific interest without notice.

Credit: Simon Joseph PhotographyCredit: Simon Joseph Photography

They have now been summonsed to court to face the charges, after a deliberate fire on the marshland desecrated the natural habitat.

The three boys, one aged 14 and two aged 15 will appear at West Cheshire Youth Court on 5 April. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case relates to a fire on marshland in Parkgate near Neston on 19 March 2022.

 

Revisit the devastation in images captured at the time and reported on AboutMyArea/CH64.
Visualising from above the aftermath of the Parkgate marsh fire.
Recovering reedbeds reported in October 2022.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies