Three Boys to Face Youth Court for Parkgate Marsh Fire in 2022

Published: 31st March 2023 16:52

The three teenagers face charges of arson and damaging a site of special scientific interest without notice.

Credit: Simon Joseph Photography

They have now been summonsed to court to face the charges, after a deliberate fire on the marshland desecrated the natural habitat.

The three boys, one aged 14 and two aged 15 will appear at West Cheshire Youth Court on 5 April. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case relates to a fire on marshland in Parkgate near Neston on 19 March 2022.

Revisit the devastation in images captured at the time and reported on AboutMyArea/CH64.

Visualising from above the aftermath of the Parkgate marsh fire.

Recovering reedbeds reported in October 2022.

