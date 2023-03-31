Easter Services for Worship Across Neston District Churches Together

Published: 31st March 2023 18:18

The church services happening Easter 2023 are outlined here.

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church in the heart of Neston.

Below is a list of the services. Please click on the image to view a PDF version of the document.

Mark Branch, Chair of Neston & District Churches Together, said: "Neston & District Churches Together have assembled a calendar listing the services at our local Churches at Easter in our local area. We welcome everyone to join us and if you would like more information, please look on the relevant Church website."

