Discussing Wellbeing and Crafting with Amber Button CIC

Published: 2nd April 2023 22:01

The Community Interest Company has the Neston community's interest at heart.

Amber Button have been in touch to tell us about their day spent discussing our wellbeing and getting crafty.

Are you are interested in joining a group or learning a new skill? Amber Button provides free courses and groups for Wirral and Cheshire residents. You can a full list of current courses and events on the amberbutton.org website.

Amber Button CIC deliver fully funded wellbeing and craft sessions.

Funding for courses is provided by Cheshire West and Chester Council, Wirral Council, Edsential, Big Local, and Family Toolbox.





