Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Come Along to One of Our Quiz-based Easter Egg Hunts at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 7th April 2023 12:59

Pick up a map to help find the clues, enjoy a stroll and get a yummy chocolate prize. 

Just after Easter, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, with Cheshire West and Chester Council, are hosting not one, but two Easter egg hunts for children to enjoy.

Back by popular demand, there will be two hunt sessions at the Ponds: on Thursday 13 April, 11 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 15 April, again between 11 am to 3 pm.

Come along, pick up a map to help find the clues, enjoy the stroll around the Ponds and get a choccy prize at the end!

