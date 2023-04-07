Real Easter Bunnies Move In to Puddington Care Homes

Published: 7th April 2023 13:12

Peter, Sally and Rosie Rabbit have all moved in to the grounds, just in time for Easter.

Catrin Nottingham with Rosie rabbit and Becky Strickland with Sally rabbit.

Regularly heading indoors for cuddles, the three rabbits moved into the grounds of the Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home in Puddington, just in time for the Easter holidays.

The bunnies, which were named by the residents, regularly pop into the home as part of animal therapy sessions.

Geraldine Button, one of the home's Activity Coordinators, said: "Our Easter bunnies are proving to be very popular with residents and staff.

"They are living in hutches in our grounds but during the day they regularly pop into the home to be cuddled by residents.

"Spending time with pets and other animals has been proven to have many therapeutic advantages as well as being very relaxing.

"Our residents love sitting the rabbits on their knees and stroking them, and we have little leads if they want to take the rabbits for a walk

"We've also had fun naming them. Everyone put a rabbit name they liked in a hat and we pulled out three winners.

"We're doing lots of lovely things for Easter, including making home-made hot cross buns and creating our own Easter bonnets, but the rabbits are the star attraction."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, Cheshire.

