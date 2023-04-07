Ten Year Anniversary Owning Neston's 100-year-old Pet Shop

Published: 7th April 2023 21:07

Celebrating ten years of ownership, Maria and Jim Whalley continue to run the pet shop, that has traded from the same premises for one hundred years.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

To mark the occassion, owners Maria and Jim held a raffle with ten fantastic prizes, and all proceeds are being donated to local animal charities.

In addition, they held a bake sale in the shop for both dogs and their people to munch, and ultimately they have raised over £450. The team let their social media followers know: "We raised an amazing £460 from our 10 year anniversary raffle and cake sale. The 4 charities benefitting equally will be Jackson's Animal Rescue Wirral Animal Welfare Association Ness Hedgehog Rescue and Horse Sense Wirral . Thank you all for your support and help raising these fund".

We understand that the pet supply business could be the longest standing business run from the same premises, in Neston. The supplies for sale include dietary food, flea and pest treatments, dog leads, and a range of other supplies for many household pets.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Maria told Wirral Globe: I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for supporting an independent business and for helping the business to keep going, especially through lockdown.

"Thank you to all the customers who supported the business even 100 years ago, because if they didn't support it, I wouldn't have the business now."

The team have expressed thanks to customers new and old, for their continued support of Neston's independent businesses.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.