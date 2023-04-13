Charity Big Brew Raises £206 for Transform Trade

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 13th April 2023 17:34

Neston Fairtrade Group held a Big Brew at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre Welcome Cafe in aid of Transform Trade, the new name for Traidcraft Exchange.

The name change is to show the shift of aim from just aid to transforming the lives of producers by campaigning for justice in trade.

Fairtrade products were for sale, a Fairtrade raffle held and free samples of Meaningful Chocolate small Easter eggs given out. Welcome Café donated their profit for that day.

Heather Thompson, Supporter Relations Manager with Transform Trade and co-worker Karen Smith wrote: "we appreciate all your hard work, and please say a massive thank you to everyone who contributed in raising this gift - we are so grateful for their support!"

The money raised helps people like Lutfa Begum who now runs her own tea garden. She said: "‘We had no idea about tea gardening. The soil in our area is very infertile for agriculture but it is very suitable for growing tea. I never realised that soil in our area is more valuable than gold."

