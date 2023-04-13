Neston Fairtrade Town Group Make Eggcellent Donation to West Cheshire Food Bank

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 13th April 2023 17:52

The town group championing global fair trade ensured Easter eggs were donated where they were needed.

Real Easter Eggs, boxes of Mini Eggs and Easter Blessing bars, donated by the Meaningful Chocolate Company, were taken to the West Cheshire Foodbank box in Sainsbury's ahead of the Easter weekend.

Customer Trading Managers Lucy Edmunds (centre) and Samantha Leighton (left) received the goods from Neston Fairtrade Town group member Irene Hilton-Ward (right).

Lucy Edmunds, Customer Service Manager at Sainsbury's, Neston, said: "Sainsbury's first priority is feeding the nation and reducing poverty in our local community. This donation of Easter Eggs will be a treat for those who may not otherwise have chocolate at Easter.

"Thank you to Neston Fairtrade Group and to the Meaningful Chocolate Company for their generosity."

