  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Try Your Hand at Bowls at a No Obligation Session

Published: 13th April 2023 18:40

On Sunday 23 April, try out bowls at a free introductory session.

A lady bending down to bowl. Text giving info about the upcoming free Taster Session

From 1 pm on Sunday 23 April, there will be an introduction and tuition, ahead of joining some of our members for a Social Bowl at 2 pm.
 
All equipment will be provided. Please wear closed, flat-soled shoes, and no sandals. 
 
We bowl at the Sports and Social Clu, behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton (CH64 5TH).

Register today by emailing bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or calling 07597 051048. 
 
Website: bowls.gladstonevillagehall.org
Facebook: BPBowls 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies