Try Your Hand at Bowls at a No Obligation Session

Published: 13th April 2023 18:40

On Sunday 23 April, try out bowls at a free introductory session.

From 1 pm on Sunday 23 April, there will be an introduction and tuition, ahead of joining some of our members for a Social Bowl at 2 pm.

All equipment will be provided. Please wear closed, flat-soled shoes, and no sandals.

We bowl at the Sports and Social Clu, behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton ( CH64 5TH).

Register today by emailing bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or calling 07597 051048.

Website: bowls.gladstonevillagehall.org

Facebook: BPBowls





