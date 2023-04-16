  • Bookmark this page

Apply Today for Catering and Hospitality Opportunities at Ness Botanic Gardens

Published: 16th April 2023 18:52

Provide a warm welcome for visitors, working in the gardens' Botanic Kitchen Café. 

The Visitor Centre at Ness Botanic Gardens provides a warm welcome to the Gardens incorporating café, gift shop and plant sales.

Do you think you would you like to work in the kitchen café? The following vacancies are currently available and open to enthusiastic applicants:

Team Leader

This role is for a permanent, full-time, catering Team Leader, working five days out of seven, including regular weekends and some evenings.

Grade 3; salary £21,135 - £23,150.

Hospitality Assistants

Working on a zero-hours' contract, with shifts available seven days a week, including weekends and evenings.

Grade 2; hourly rate £10.90.

Apply online on the University of Liverpool website.

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

 

 

 

 

