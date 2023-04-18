Neston Earth Group Tell Us More About the Neston Earth Festival

18th April 2023

It's free to attend the festival and discover ideas, inspiration and practical ways to be directly involved with reducing our impact on the environment.

Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) will be the venue for the second Neston Earth Festival on 23rd April, from 12 pm to 4 pm. This comes after a long break due to the pandemic, and has been planned in the wake of Earth Day (22nd April).

Neston Earth Group's 2023 Neston Earth Festival will host of local organisations (listed below) will be present with information, animals, free activities, local and eco-friendly items and produce to purchase, as well as lots of freebies and tasters.

Neston Fairtrade Group

Rejiggery Furniture Upcycling

Climate Change Stall

Friends of the Earth Chester & District

Wirral and Cheshire Badger Group

Heart and Soul Community Singers

Green shop Oxton

Cazzadoodle face painting

Amber Button CIC

Cheshire Wildlife Trust

Live music

Just Riding Along bike checks

Ceecee's Desserts

Falafel Co

Fellici's Ice Cream

Dough Bros Pizza

Ebby's Espresso

RPSB

Chester Zoo

Wirral Countryside Volunteers

Record

Welsh Dee Trust

Neston Library

Sunlight Bees

Old Oaks Farm

Jackson's Animal Rescue

Plastic Free Neston

Umbrella Group

Wirral Barn Owl Trust

Energy Projects Plus

Friend's of Lees Lane Ponds

Wirral Environmental Network

Visitors are free to bring their own picnics to enjoy in the plastic-free picnic area within NCYC's beautiful wildlife garden. There'll also be live music throughout the day, workshops, face painting and much more.

If you don't fancy making a plastic-free picnic, there'll be great local food producers on hand: Dough Bros Pizza, Falafel Co, Ceecee's Desserts, and Fellici's will have their wonderful ice cream. Also, drinks from Ebby's Espresso.

As the NCYC car park will be bursting with stalls, parking will be available on the car park off Station Road and in the town centre car parks, but we're hoping visitors will be taking the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint and walk or cycle to the event.

The festival will see the launch of the printed version of the Neston Tree Trail, a joint venture between Neston Earth Group and Neston Civic Society. There will also be a kids mini tree trail on-site in the NCYC garden.

Keep abreast of updates and news about the event on Facebook and tell your friends! Or, call NCYC on 0151 336 7805 to find out more. Neston Earth Group is now affiliated to Friends of the Earth.

Neston Earth Group - Neston Earth Festival - Sunday 23rd April 2023, 12 - 4pm.Neston Community Youth Centre, Burton Road, Neston, CH64 9RE. Free Entry.

