Find Here the April 2023 Update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer) Published: 20th April 2023 12:33

The Friends group has been in touch with their report for April 2023.

Station Maintenance

A donated sack truck has been painted in station colours, and secured safely on the south platform. Also, the Waymarker sign has been refitted to the south platform, using the existing but shorter post. It has been located where nobody could reasonably walk into it. Well done to the team.

You will also have noticed the seriously broken level crossing gate. Cheshire West and Chester Council are now getting three quotes for replacing all four of these level crossing gates as the cost for two gates was £6,000. FRHS will be helping CWAC with funding the four replacement level costs as our contribution to our community. Well done to all involved.

LIGHT GARDENING

The light gardening team are busy again working hard to keep the station looking attractive and

colourful for all. Thank you to you all for giving your time. New volunteers are ALWAYS made welcome, and you will be thanked with a "cuppa" and a biscuit. The next gardening days are:

WEDNESDAY 3rd MAY

TUESDAY 6th JUNE

WEDNESDAY 5th JULY

Thanks to Sue for litter picking the grounds.

POP-UP-CAFÉ

The March and April café openings were a huge success, with all our regular customers joined by

many new customers as well. We are now supporting a number of young students with their

community work as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. Please be patient with them as

they learn how our FHRS pop-up café operates, and bear with them if the quality of service is not

quite as fast as you would wish. Thanks to all the café catering team for all of their really hard work.

FHRS pop-up- café will be open from 10am to 1pm on the following dates:

APRIL 16th - with musical entertainment very kindly provided by The Old School Boys (theoldschoolboys.co.uk).

APRIL 30th - Normal pop-up-cafe.

MAY 7th - King Charles III Coronation Special with entertainment kindly provided by Western Approaches and performances by the Mersey Morris Men.

MAY 14th - No Pop-up café

MAY 28th - Normal pop-up café

JUNE 11th - Entertainment will be kindly provided by Simon-le-Barber, whilst Dominic Beglin from Network Rail Institution of Railway Signal Engineers Minor Railways section will provide a signal box talk and tour.

Look forward to seeing you all again. I hope you all enjoy the Coronation of our New King.

Hilary Booth

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.