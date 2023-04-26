Marking His Majesty King Charles III Coronation in the CH64 Neston Area

Published: 26th April 2023 22:01

Community groups and volunteers are arranging a number of activities for the King's Coronation.

You may have noticed the patriotic bunting that has brightened Neston High Street, courtesy of Neston Town Council, ahead of the King's Coronation on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

Neston Community Youth Centre, with Neston Angels and Neston Flicks are live-streaming the occassion on their big screen at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road. This event has been organised with older residents in mind, who would like to come together for the ceremony, instead of watching it alone.

Neston Royal British Legion on Hinderton Road will also be live-streaming the events of the day and all are invited to attend, free of charge.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station will host their regular Pop-up Café, with a Royal twist on Sunday, 7 May, with live entertainment and lots of red, white and blue.

Ness Neighbours will serve up a 'Right Royal Coffee Morning' at Ness Village Hall on Tuesday, 2 May.

A special event Friday market will be held in the town square on Friday, 5 May, with more details to follow.

Mostyn Square in Parkgate will play host to a Coronation Street Party on Sunday, 6th May. There are more details on the road closures, on the town council's website.

On Saturday, 17 June, Birkenhead Choral Society will honour the Coronation of King Charles III with a wonderful programme of music befitting a Royal Coronation, Organisers, say: "Remember to bring your Flag!" More details on this event will be available soon.

Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston, said: "Neston Town Council is delighted that we have been able to support local Community groups with grants that have helped them to come together over the long weekend. A number of events will be taking place from 6th - 8th May and we hope residents will join us in raising a collective cheer to the King and Queen.

"The Mayor & Deputy Mayor will also be representing the Town at the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff & Lord Mayor of Chester's Coronation celebration service at Chester Cathedral."

We couldn't summarise the events of our area, without a nod to Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms in Neston at The Cross, who have really gotten in to the royal spirit, and have decorated their window with a fabulous display, courtesy of another local gem Hufff and Pufff.









Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.