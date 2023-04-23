  • Bookmark this page

Windle Hill Bridge is Beyond Practical Repair and will be Removed

Published: 20th April 2023 20:03

The bridge, on the popular Wirral Way, needs a full replacement.

For the past few weeks, users of the Wirral Way have been following a minor diversion put in place to allow access under the Windle Hill Bridge on Cuckoo Lane, in Neston, to the full length of the path and to nearby fields.

Cheshire West and Chester Council recently temporarily closed the bridge due to safety concerns, after a recent inspection had taken place. Further inspections have now shown the bridge is beyond practical repair and so, it will be taken down over the next two weeks. This work will still allow safe passage underneath for users needing to access their land.

Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston

The Council is committed to a new bridge being installed, unfortunately timescales for this are not known at this stage, as it will need to be designed and procured.

The alternative access will remain in place for users of the Wirral Way until the new bridge is installed, if using this alternative access please be vigilant when crossing and be aware of farm vehicles.

Windle Hill Bridge, Cuckoo Lane, Neston

Read about the initial closure of the bridge, in our article.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Dennis L
At 10:16 on 23rd April 2023, Dennis L commented:
Knowing CWaC it will take a long time so why not hire a Bailey Bridge from the Royal Engineers pro tem? It could be part of their training exercise.
CO Jones
At 11:56 on 23rd April 2023, CO Jones commented:
Having been there yesterday, I would be surprised if there is any replacement in the short term. That said, they have done a good job with the remedial route. The ramp is steep heading towards Willaston but not insurmountable and very similar to the one in the Caldy / Thurstaston Area where you have to drop down and cross the road.

I agree on the Royal Engineers possible "project". They have a Reservist Sqn in Birkenhead. Can anyone join up the dots on this?

It's only me
At 12:27 on 24th April 2023, It's only me commented:
As the plaque states.
This Wirral Country Park Bridge was constructed by
106(West Riding) Field Squadron Royal Engineers (Volunteers)
for C.C.C. August 1969.
54 years old - still under guarantee ? (smiley face)
Steph
At 20:57 on 25th April 2023, Steph commented:
I bet the volunteers from the 106 Royal Engineers just got on with constructing the existing bridge with no fuss, no consultants and not a lot of oversight from officials at Civic hall and I am also pretty sure the incumbent engineers now working at CWaC will spend a hole lot of money redesigning a bridge that was all ready pretty well designed in 1969. Let’s wait and see but my money is on this becoming a bridge to far.....
CO Jones
At 21:10 on 25th April 2023, CO Jones commented:
What is your point Steph? You are probably right project but is it a bad thing? The world has moved on and from a working perspective, most definitely for the better. The Health and Safety at work act protects employees and ensures people have the right to go to work and come home from work and are protected from employers who cut corners to the detriment of safety. This costs money but the trade of is a way higher life expectancy and the joy of actually enjoying retirement rather than dying before retirement age.

This includes the design and the build stage and ensuring Safe Systems Of Work run through everything they do. The military are not exempt from this nor should they be and I say that as someone who has spent more time they care to recall under rocket attack in combat zones.

Bring back the good old days when the working class who saw 60 had done well. Or maybe not


Steph
At 19:51 on 26th April 2023, Steph commented:
CO Jones, My point is that the authorities and decision makers within our illustrious civic centre will no doubt make this a lot harder and longer than it needs to be... your absolutely right the world has moved on since 1969 but as someone who has also spent 30+ years working in major construction for clients in both the private and public sector I am pretty sure our public sector friends working on this project will make this simple project a drawn out & very expensive affair.
CO Jones
At 20:19 on 26th April 2023, CO Jones commented:
As in make it harder deliberately or it will be harder because of everything being not as straight forward as it used to be? not least due to procurement, transparent bidding process for contractors and CDM Regs?

Comparing construction from 1969 to today is like comparing apples and pears.

I am not fully convinced it will be rebuilt either.

And it is irrelevant which council this sits with. We have to adhere to CDM regs at work on anything more than a standard asset inspection. I'm not condoning this but it's the world we are in.
