Windle Hill Bridge is Beyond Practical Repair and will be Removed
|Published: 20th April 2023 20:03
The bridge, on the popular Wirral Way, needs a full replacement.
For the past few weeks, users of the Wirral Way have been following a minor diversion put in place to allow access under the Windle Hill Bridge on Cuckoo Lane, in Neston, to the full length of the path and to nearby fields.
Cheshire West and Chester Council recently temporarily closed the bridge due to safety concerns, after a recent inspection had taken place. Further inspections have now shown the bridge is beyond practical repair and so, it will be taken down over the next two weeks. This work will still allow safe passage underneath for users needing to access their land.
The Council is committed to a new bridge being installed, unfortunately timescales for this are not known at this stage, as it will need to be designed and procured.
The alternative access will remain in place for users of the Wirral Way until the new bridge is installed, if using this alternative access please be vigilant when crossing and be aware of farm vehicles.
Read about the initial closure of the bridge, in our article.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
I agree on the Royal Engineers possible "project". They have a Reservist Sqn in Birkenhead. Can anyone join up the dots on this?
This Wirral Country Park Bridge was constructed by
106(West Riding) Field Squadron Royal Engineers (Volunteers)
for C.C.C. August 1969.
54 years old - still under guarantee ? (smiley face)
This includes the design and the build stage and ensuring Safe Systems Of Work run through everything they do. The military are not exempt from this nor should they be and I say that as someone who has spent more time they care to recall under rocket attack in combat zones.
Bring back the good old days when the working class who saw 60 had done well. Or maybe not
Comparing construction from 1969 to today is like comparing apples and pears.
I am not fully convinced it will be rebuilt either.
And it is irrelevant which council this sits with. We have to adhere to CDM regs at work on anything more than a standard asset inspection. I'm not condoning this but it's the world we are in.
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.