Windle Hill Bridge is Beyond Practical Repair and will be Removed

Published: 20th April 2023 20:03

The bridge, on the popular Wirral Way, needs a full replacement.

For the past few weeks, users of the Wirral Way have been following a minor diversion put in place to allow access under the Windle Hill Bridge on Cuckoo Lane, in Neston, to the full length of the path and to nearby fields.

Cheshire West and Chester Council recently temporarily closed the bridge due to safety concerns, after a recent inspection had taken place. Further inspections have now shown the bridge is beyond practical repair and so, it will be taken down over the next two weeks. This work will still allow safe passage underneath for users needing to access their land.

The Council is committed to a new bridge being installed, unfortunately timescales for this are not known at this stage, as it will need to be designed and procured.

The alternative access will remain in place for users of the Wirral Way until the new bridge is installed, if using this alternative access please be vigilant when crossing and be aware of farm vehicles.

Read about the initial closure of the bridge, in our article.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.