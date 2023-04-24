Neston Life Coverage of Local Government Elections 2023

Published: 24th April 2023 16:39

Local Government Elections 2023

The next scheduled local elections for Cheshire West and Chester Council will be held on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

Both Ward Councillors, and also Parish Councillors serving Neston Town Council, and Puddington, will be elected.

If you are planning to vote in-person at a polling station on 4th May, you need to take along your photo identification - please reference our article for more information.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC)



Please find below the names of elected persons, for your information.

There is one seat available in the Little Neston Ward, one in Neston, one in Parkgate, and one in the Willaston & Thornton Ward. You may only vote for one candidate, in the ward where you reside.

The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Little Neston:

GITTINS, Louise Clare - address in Neston - representing the Labour Party

OLDHAM, David Joseph - address in the Borough of CWAC - Green Party

SWAFFER, Geoff - address in Ness - Liberal Democrats

WASTELL, Steve - address in Neston - Conservative Party



The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Neston:

CROOK, Matthew Lancelot - address in Hargrave - Liberal Democrats

MILLAR, Keith - address in CWAC - Labour Party

TURNBULL, John Barclay - address in CWAC - Conservative Party



The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Parkgate:

BARKER, Martin Trevor - address in Parkgate - Independent

BELLIS, Drew - address in CWAC - Green Party

DOUGHTY, Paul - address in Parkgate - Labour Party

EDWARDS, John Derry Lawrence - address in Parkgate - Liberal Democrat

TURNBULL, Lynn - address in CWAC - Conservative Party



The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Willaston and Thornton:

BRACKEN, Matthew - address in Little Sutton - Labour Party

BRAITHWAITE, Carol Anne - address in CWAC - Liberal Democrats

HETHERINGTON, Robina Elizabeth - address in CWAC - Green Party

HOGG, Myles - address in Willaston - Conservative Party



That concludes the nominated individuals standing for election to Cheshire West and Chester Council, who are hoping to get your vote on 4 May.

In years past, AboutMyArea/CH64 has invited each candidate to submit a summary statement and a photograph. We will endeavour to provide you with this coverage in future, but were unable to collate information in advance of this election, due to limitations on resource, arising from absence. We hope you will agree that whilst it is unfortunate not to see the statements side-by-side for comparison this time, health will come first.

Neston Town Council



The number of Parish Councillors to be elected to Neston Town Council are: Little Neston Ward - Six; Neston Ward - Six; Parkgate Ward - Five. There will also be an Election of nine Parish Councillors for Puddington.

A Notice of Uncontested Election has already been issued for all Parish Councillors elected to Neston Town Council, as follows:

Little Neston Ward:

BRAITHWAITE, Carol Anne - address in CWAC

HARDCASTLE, Tracey - address in CWAC

JONES, Sion Ivor - address in CWAC

KYNASTON, Patricia Hazel - address in CWAC

WASTELL, Steve - address in Neston



Neston Ward:

CRAGG, Ellie - address in CWAC

GRIFFITHS, Janet - address in Neston

TOWNSEND, Andrew Frederick - address in CWAC

WARNER, Christine Veronica Williams - address in CWAC

Parkgate Ward:

DAVIES, Simon Philip - address in Little Neston

DOUGHTY, Paul Andrew - address in Parkgate

EDWARDS, John Derry Lawrence - address in Parkgate

HUDSPETH, Shirley - address in CWAC

MARPLE, Brenda Melissa - address in CWAC

Puddington

A Notice of Uncontested Election has already been issued for the Puddington Ward, where seven Parish Councillors have been elected, as follows:

HAMPTON, Nicola - address in CWAC

LEWIS, Ian Scott - address in CWAC

PITTENDREIGH, Emma Caroline - address in CWAC

RAINE, Alison Elizabeth - address in CWAC

RAINFORD, Caroline Camille Diana - address in CWAC

SNEDDON, Jenny - address in CWAC

WILLIAMS, Alex - address in CWAC



