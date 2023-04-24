Neston Life Coverage of Local Government Elections 2023
|Published: 24th April 2023 16:39
Local Government Elections 2023
The next scheduled local elections for Cheshire West and Chester Council will be held on Thursday, 4 May 2023.
Both Ward Councillors, and also Parish Councillors serving Neston Town Council, and Puddington, will be elected.
If you are planning to vote in-person at a polling station on 4th May, you need to take along your photo identification - please reference our article for more information.
Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC)
Please find below the names of elected persons, for your information.
There is one seat available in the Little Neston Ward, one in Neston, one in Parkgate, and one in the Willaston & Thornton Ward. You may only vote for one candidate, in the ward where you reside.
The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Little Neston:
- GITTINS, Louise Clare - address in Neston - representing the Labour Party
- OLDHAM, David Joseph - address in the Borough of CWAC - Green Party
- SWAFFER, Geoff - address in Ness - Liberal Democrats
- WASTELL, Steve - address in Neston - Conservative Party
The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Neston:
- CROOK, Matthew Lancelot - address in Hargrave - Liberal Democrats
- MILLAR, Keith - address in CWAC - Labour Party
- TURNBULL, John Barclay - address in CWAC - Conservative Party
The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Parkgate:
- BARKER, Martin Trevor - address in Parkgate - Independent
- BELLIS, Drew - address in CWAC - Green Party
- DOUGHTY, Paul - address in Parkgate - Labour Party
- EDWARDS, John Derry Lawrence - address in Parkgate - Liberal Democrat
- TURNBULL, Lynn - address in CWAC - Conservative Party
The following is a statement of the persons nominated for election as a Ward Councillor for Willaston and Thornton:
- BRACKEN, Matthew - address in Little Sutton - Labour Party
- BRAITHWAITE, Carol Anne - address in CWAC - Liberal Democrats
- HETHERINGTON, Robina Elizabeth - address in CWAC - Green Party
- HOGG, Myles - address in Willaston - Conservative Party
That concludes the nominated individuals standing for election to Cheshire West and Chester Council, who are hoping to get your vote on 4 May.
In years past, AboutMyArea/CH64 has invited each candidate to submit a summary statement and a photograph. We will endeavour to provide you with this coverage in future, but were unable to collate information in advance of this election, due to limitations on resource, arising from absence. We hope you will agree that whilst it is unfortunate not to see the statements side-by-side for comparison this time, health will come first.
Neston Town Council
The number of Parish Councillors to be elected to Neston Town Council are: Little Neston Ward - Six; Neston Ward - Six; Parkgate Ward - Five. There will also be an Election of nine Parish Councillors for Puddington.
A Notice of Uncontested Election has already been issued for all Parish Councillors elected to Neston Town Council, as follows:
Little Neston Ward:
- BRAITHWAITE, Carol Anne - address in CWAC
- HARDCASTLE, Tracey - address in CWAC
- JONES, Sion Ivor - address in CWAC
- KYNASTON, Patricia Hazel - address in CWAC
- WASTELL, Steve - address in Neston
Neston Ward:
- CRAGG, Ellie - address in CWAC
- GRIFFITHS, Janet - address in Neston
- TOWNSEND, Andrew Frederick - address in CWAC
- WARNER, Christine Veronica Williams - address in CWAC
Parkgate Ward:
- DAVIES, Simon Philip - address in Little Neston
- DOUGHTY, Paul Andrew - address in Parkgate
- EDWARDS, John Derry Lawrence - address in Parkgate
- HUDSPETH, Shirley - address in CWAC
- MARPLE, Brenda Melissa - address in CWAC
Puddington
A Notice of Uncontested Election has already been issued for the Puddington Ward, where seven Parish Councillors have been elected, as follows:
- HAMPTON, Nicola - address in CWAC
- LEWIS, Ian Scott - address in CWAC
- PITTENDREIGH, Emma Caroline - address in CWAC
- RAINE, Alison Elizabeth - address in CWAC
- RAINFORD, Caroline Camille Diana - address in CWAC
- SNEDDON, Jenny - address in CWAC
- WILLIAMS, Alex - address in CWAC
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.