Buy Local Homemade Produce from Willaston Country Market on Saturdays

Published: 3rd May 2023 18:09

Willaston Country Market is open every Saturday morning from 9.30 to 11.30am in The Memorial Hall, The Green, Willaston.

We have all the usual baked goodies for sale including cakes, fruit pies, cookies, organic bread, pasties, meat pies and quiches. There will also be homemade preserves, marmalade, jams and chutneys.

Lots of good quality, home grown plants and seasonal veg, together with Appleby's Free Range Eggs.

The craft stall will be selling knitted garments, home made cards, gifts and toys.

Ian, our newest member makes wooden bird boxes, feeders, and hedgehog houses.

If customers want specific goods we encourage pre-ordering by contacting Jackie Jenkins on : 0151 721 6285, or email to jackiejenkins1896@gmail.com.

