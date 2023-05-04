  • Bookmark this page

Neston Primary School Transformed Into Hogwarts for a Special Quidditch Tournament

Published: 4th May 2023 17:32

The sorting hat turned Neston Primary houses into the famous Hogwarts' houses and Gryffindor won the Quidditch Cup.

Last Friday, the sorting hat visited the Burton Road school and Neston Primary became Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the day.  

Neston Primary School Transformed Into Hogwarts for a Special Quidditch Tournament

The Harry Potter-themed day of sport sparked smiles all around with the theme remaining extremeley popular amongst children twenty six years since the release of the first J.K. Rowling novel.

A Quidditch tournament was hosted and pupils in Years One through to Six, took turns within their peer groups to have a go at the game, which is a combination of many different sports.

The day began with the Neston Primary houses being allocated to represent the famous Hogwarts' houses of Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor and Slytherin.

A fabulous day followed and even the teachers got involved playing the role of the 'golden snitch'.

Newly appointed Headteacher Mrs Annabel Elliott, organised the day for the children's enjoyment and the smiles would suggest they had fun. Mrs Elliott, said: "A huge thank you to Dom and Paul from Enrich Education for bringing the day alive.

"We used sports premium money to fund this event as an element of this is to expose children to new sports and physical activity".

The comments from staff and children were all really positive with a Year Two child saying it was the best day ever, to another Year Five child asking for it to be booked again.

The day culminated with the presentation of awards to individual children, and also the Quidditch Cup which was won by Gryffindor, represented by Phoenix house.

Mrs Elliott praised all the children for demonstrating the school values: Strive for Excellence, Take Pride, Respect All and Show Resilience.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

