Ness Neighbours Looking to Create Photographic Representation of the Ness Community Ready for the Coronation

Published: 4th May 2023 14:27

At this celebratory time, the community group hope to capture the heart of Ness by collating a collage of photographs.

The Ness Neighbours community group invites Ness neighbours: "Please join us to create a photographic representation of our community in Ness at the time of King Charles III's coronation in May 2023."

It is hoped that residents will contribute photos representing the community in Ness during the month of May.

To be representative, the community group would be delighted to receive photos of individuals, families, groups, clubs, lanes, Closes, cul-de-sacs, etc., to build a photographic collage depicting the community of Ness now.

In May 1911, the photo below was taken of members of the Ness community at the time of King George V's Coronation.

A collage is planned, which will be available to download digitally, and a canvas will go on display at Ness Village Hall. The collage will also go to Neston Town Council, and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Please forward your photos by email, to: 2008hardcastle@gmail.com.

