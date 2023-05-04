Willaston Community Celebrates the Coronation Weekend

Published: 4th May 2023 19:28

There are some wonderful community activities planned, to celebrate the King's Coronation, in Willaston.

Credit: Actuarius Art (link opens Facebook). Pictured is the beech tree on The Green in Willaston village, adorned with bunting, and the Memorial Hall in the background.

Sunday 7 May

Friends of Hadlow Road Station King Charles III Coronation event at Hadlow Road Station. The Friends group will be holding an event on Sunday 7 May 2023, between 10 am to 1 pm.

With a Coronation Special Menu of a bacon batch, cake & filter coffee or tea - all for just £5.

Entertainment will kindly be provided by Western Approaches and Mersey Morris Men. FHRS is a community café run by the community, for the community.

Willaston Methodist Chapel will be open for sharing of the 2022 Willaston Village Platinum Jubilee video. Light refreshments will be available. Come along between 1 pm to 4 pm.

Monday 8 May

The Methodist Chapel will be open for a Children's Coronation Craft Day and showing of the 2022 Willaston Village Platinum Jubilee video. Light refreshments will be available. Between 10 am to 4 pm.

An exhibition of the History of Willaston will be shown in the Memorial Hall; from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Join the Big Help Out: Meet on the green outside the Memorial Hall at 10.30 am to help tidy up and litter pick.

Decorate your house!

A resident tells the 'Willaston, CH64 - Village Community Group' on Facebook: "Willaston and South Wirral Rotary will hold a "Best Dressed House" competition as part of the forthcoming Coronation celebrations with prizes - kindly donated by the Willaston Residents and Countryside Society, White Feather Home, Gifts & Interiors, and Spar - given for the best decorated house and garden.

"Entry is free with members of the club walking around the village at some point during the weekend of the Coronation (6th May) and coming to a decision. All homes that have been decorated will be automatically included, there is no registration process. Unfortunately only homes within the area defined by the village signs will be eligible. Good luck!"

