Neston and District Christian Aid Talk Us Through Their History

Author: Neston & District Christian Aid Published: 9th May 2023 21:55

Rob Ward gave a talk about the history of Christian Aid, both in the British Isles and in Neston and District.



On 18th March, Rob Ward gave a talk about Christian Aid after a Continental Breakfast at Neston Methodist Church, which was organised by Anne Kitchener. Donations to Christian Aid totalled £96.50.

Below is an outline of the talk about the history of Christian Aid, in the British Isles and in Neston and District.

Christian Aid in the British Isles

Relief

It all started after World War II, in 1945, when refugees needed help. The organisation was not called Christian Aid until 1964 (but Christian Aid Week started in 1957).

They have worked in wars, droughts, floods, and earthquakes.

They have provided basic help, such as shelter, food, clothing, and medicine.

The countries they have worked in include Palestine, Korea, China, Nigeria/ Biafra, Kenya, India, USA, E Pakistan (Bangladesh), Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Rwanda, former Yugoslavia, countries affected by the Asian tsunami, East Africa, Ukraine, Turkey/ Syria. Because they work with partners, they are able to help in countries that would not welcome a Christian organisation.

Campaigning

Responding to crises is not the whole answer, and Christian Aid has increasingly become involved in campaigning about problems underlying poverty and famine.

Christian Aid helped set up the World Development Movement, the New Internationalist Magazine, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), the Climate Coalition, the Fairtrade Foundation, and the Trade Justice Movement. They were active in the campaign against Apartheid, the Make Poverty History campaign, and the campaign against tax evasion by companies.

Christian Aid in Neston and District

Ken Hulme (supported by Barbara) set up the Christian Aid group in the 1960s, probably in 1964. He was Chairman until 2009. Eileen Ward was Organiser from1975 - 80. Lynne Vaughan is the present Organiser. Harry Leech was Treasurer for a long time. Eileen Ward took over from 2006 - 2020, and then John Edwards: the Treasurer has always been from a Methodist church. In 2017 Lynne Vaughan received a Diamond Award, and Ken Hulme received a posthumous Award.

Lynne Vaughan with Diamond Award, 2017.

The committee's work has always been to raise funds and raise awareness, usually at the same time.

Christian Aid Week, 14-20 May 2023, starts with an ecumenical service. All eleven churches take turn, organised by Neston and District Churches Together.

House-to-house collections raised most of the money until the Covid pandemic. Almost all other charities had stopped house-to-house collecting, and we do not expect to go back to that.

The Christian Aid Sponsored Walk has been going for many years. To begin with it went to Thurstaston, a twelve-mile round walk, with Ken Hulme providing refreshments from a Ness Gardens' van. The walk now goes to Gayton, where Margaret Heibel provides refreshments, and is a round walk of six miles total. The walk has always used the Wirral Way, and the Dee coast footpath. It has almost always started and finished at the Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church Hall, and Sue Vale and others clean up after our muddy boots.

Credit: Brenda Marple. Walkers with Neston Mayor and Councillors in.

Coffee mornings were held for many years at the home of Blair and Beryl Lees in Wood Lane, and later at Neston Methodist Church, with plants for sale from the garden of Ken and Barbara Hulme. We have also had garden parties and a coffee morning organised by Linda Jones of Burton.

Garden Party at Dovecote, Burton 2017.

Bucket Collections organised by Margaret Heibel have become important sources of funds. These have been held at Gordale, Sainsbury's, Aldi, and Neston Market Square.

We once held a book sale at Neston Methodist Church, organised by Sue Vale.

A quiz with fish and chips, was held at the URC Hall.

For Christmas 2021 we produced recipe books and people knitted Angels, which attracted donations.

In most years, we have raised money for emergencies, when the DEC launch an appeal.

Rob Ward ended by pointing out that all members of the group worked hard for Christian Aid: the funds raised depended on many other volunteers, and finally the generous people of Neston and District, whose donations were essential.

He was asked whether Christian Aid worked to convert people. He did not think that had ever been their aim, but if people see that Christians help others and are attracted, they may like what they see. In discussion, he commented that Christian Aid worked with forty-one different Christian denominations, which suggests that the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity still has work to do!

