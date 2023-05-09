  • Bookmark this page

Neston Man Charged In Connection to Ellesmere Port Burglary

Published: 9th May 2023 12:35

The 22-year-old has been charged in connection to the burglary at commercial premises.

John Munro, of Station Road, Neston, has been charged after being arrested on Thursday 4 May.

Cheshire Constabulary Officers have charged him in relation to the burglary of a business at a commercial premises in Ellesmere Port.

The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday 19 April at a commercial property on Rossmore Road, Ellesmere Port.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 15 June.

