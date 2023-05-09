Neston Man Charged In Connection to Ellesmere Port Burglary

Published: 9th May 2023 12:35

The 22-year-old has been charged in connection to the burglary at commercial premises.

John Munro, of Station Road, Neston, has been charged after being arrested on Thursday 4 May.

Cheshire Constabulary Officers have charged him in relation to the burglary of a business at a commercial premises in Ellesmere Port.

The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday 19 April at a commercial property on Rossmore Road, Ellesmere Port.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 15 June.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.