Neston and District Christian Aid Review 2022 and Plan 2023 Ahead of Upcoming Christian Aid Week

Author: Rob Ward Published: 9th May 2023 21:39

Neston and District Christian Aid Group met recently to review 2022 and plan for 2023.

The total raised in the Neston area in 2022 came to £8617. As more people now pay for shopping with bank cards, and carry no cash, Christian Aid are using GiveStar to allow people to donate using cards. Local Treasurer John Edwards, from Willaston, is being trained by Christian Aid in the technology.

Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the group distributed emergency envelopes to church congregations. Christian Aid's partners are already working in the area, helping displaced people with shelter, and food. St Nicholas Church, Burton, raised £380. Little Neston Methodist Church raised £200 from an envelope appeal, and £298 from a Hot Cross Bun coffee morning. Neston Parish Churches (St. Mary & St Helen, St Thomas', St Michael's) raised £328 in the initial Appeal and £125 from Lent Lunches. At Neston Methodist Church £53.50 was donated through Emergency Appeal envelopes, and £96.50 at the Continental Breakfast. The United Reformed Church collected £1,346 for the Earthquake appeal, some of which was paid directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

In 2023, Christian Aid Week is 14 - 20 May. Everybody is welcome to come to the ecumenical service at the United Reformed Church on Sunday 14 May at 6.30 p.m. The theme is Malawi, where food, fuel, fertiliser and school fees have doubled in price in the last year. The climate crisis means farmers, devastated by drought, floods and storms are struggling to survive.

Envelopes will be put out in churches, but there will be no house-to-house collection. On Saturday May 20th there will be a bucket collection at Gordale. Volunteers willing to collect, in pairs, for an hour at a time, are welcome.

Collectors at Gordale 2018 (Janey Griffiths, Mark Thomas, Eileen Ward).

The 2023 Christian Aid Walk is on Saturday September 30th, leaving from the URC Hall at 9 a.m.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.