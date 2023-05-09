Neston Flower Society Held a Pre-Coronation Cuppa for Members and Friends

Published: 9th May 2023 23:02

The society joined together before the King's Coronation for a joyous celebration.

They held their event on Tuesday 2 May with fizz, cakes, entertainment, quizzes, and of course, flowers, which all made for an enjoyable celebration.

The toast to the King was proposed by past-President Kathy Wilde.

Flowers fit for a King were arranged by our President Kate Russell.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.