The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Neston Flower Society Held a Pre-Coronation Cuppa for Members and Friends

Published: 9th May 2023 23:02

The society joined together before the King's Coronation for a joyous celebration.

They held their event on Tuesday 2 May with fizz, cakes, entertainment, quizzes, and of course, flowers, which all made for an enjoyable celebration.

The toast to the King was proposed by past-President  Kathy Wilde.     

Flowers fit for a King were arranged by our President Kate Russell. 

Neston Flower Society Held a Pre-Coronation Cuppa for Members and Friends

 

 

 

