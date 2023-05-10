Demolition of M56 Bridge Near Runcorn Forces Weekend Closures

Published: 10th May 2023 12:07

Drivers intending to use this route are reminded that a portion of the motorway will be closed over the next two weekends.

The M56 Cheshire will be closed in both directions between junction 11 and junction 12 from 9pm this Friday,12 May until 6am on Monday, 15 May.

Drivers using the M56 through Cheshire are being reminded the motorway will be closed near Runcorn for the next two weekends as National Highways' 18-month, £27 million A533 bridge replacement project nears completion.

As a delicate operation to demolish the old A533 Expressway bridge gets underway - right next to the new one - the removal of the old bridge and associated work along the M56 will be completed the following weekend with the M56 closing again between junction 11 and junction 12 from 9pm on Friday 19 May to 6am on Monday 22 May.

The old bridge is sandwiched between the new bridge - which opened to traffic for the first time on Monday 17 April - and the prominent arched railway bridge carrying the London to Liverpool West Coast mainline.

The old bridge (centre) will be demolished over the next two weekends. The new bridge (bottom of picture) opened last month.

The new bridge will also need to close during the two weekends - from 7pm each Friday until 6am each Monday - as it is only a few yards from the old one. Access to and from the A56 local road will also be closed - again for safety reasons - at its junction with the A533 near the new bridge.

Clearly-signed diversions for both the bridge and motorway closures will be in place with full information available on the dedicated project webpage. A new video animation has been produced highlighting the kind work taking place over the two weekends, and it is available to watch on the same webpage.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys. Live traffic information is always available at.trafficengland.com or from National Highways' 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest - National Highways' regional Twitter feed.

