Willaston Footballers' Team Camaraderie Shines Through Fifty Years On

Published: 10th May 2023 13:40

Playing together some fifty years ago, the nicknames are still used today.

The team got together as young lads fifty years ago, playing football for Willaston in our local league.

Most of the guys in this photo helped in the promotion to the West Cheshire leagues, a better standard of football, all under the guidance of manager, Vick Carter.

Vick believed in playing hard to achieve the most out of the game, and also placed importance on developing team camaraderie. So the team always enjoyed a good social side and they're still enjoying each other's company today.

Original nicknames are still in use: Magsy, Woggo, Pughie, Tecker and Wisey, also known as Pussgass (!) to name but a few.

Graham Roberts, tells us: "The Royal Oak landlord Barry and his staff makes us very welcome where we tuck into a hearty lunch every six weeks or so... If any old boy of Willaston who fancy coming along for a chinwag, you will be very welcome, just leave your name with Barry or one of his staff."

The boys are looking forward to their next lunch meet-up on Wednesday, 16 May, 12.45 pm for 1 pm, at The Royal Oak pub in Little Neston.

