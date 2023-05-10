  • Bookmark this page

The Lonely Bouquet of Flowers Hoping to Brighten Your Day

Published: 10th May 2023 13:41

This fantastic initiative sees posies left at surprise locations, hoping to find their new home.

Pat Wood of Neston Flower Society, tells us:

There's no better way to say it than with flowers. - which is why NAFAS ( The National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) started the Lonely Bouquet idea. NAFAS members have been leaving posies everywhere from park benches, shop doorsteps, well-known landmarks and other surprise locations around the country hoping these small posies will find a home and brighten somebody's day.

This random act of kindness - dubbed The Lonely Bouquet - was the brain child of a young Belgian florist named Emily Avenso who blogged about the idea. The idea went viral. Now these ‘Lonely Bouquets' have been distributed across the globe ever since.

It has been running for nearly 15 years. I know I have left posies around Neston and surrounds for many years - but this year it happens to coincide with the coronation - so it has really taken off.

NAFAS also hopes that by promoting the ‘Lonely Bouquet' it will promote the flower industry and attract new members to join NAFAS Clubs.

I found an article from 2014 which said " With Kirstie Allsopp flying the flag for homemade crafts, Mary Berry teaching us how to bake and customised clothes being all the rage from the Sewing Bee it's time to bring another trade into the spotlight."

NAFAS have for many years arranged the flowers in Westminster Abbey. I was privileged to do so for a service for the Fleet Air Arm but it coincided with a Song of Praise service for 9/11. It was a sad but memorable occasion.

At the Queen's coronation I was a Girl Guide chosen to attend a Service of Thanksgiving in Westminster Abbey after the coronation (can't find my ticket!). The Abbey was still decorated with wonderful blooms - from all over the world. This occasion was the first time flowers had been flown in from other countries. I have a little elephant from Ceylon - now Sri Lanka. The guides couldn't afford the flowers so the little elephants, handmade, were sent here to be sold to buy the flowers.

I still have my little elephant.

Thank you for the overview Pat, and thank you for putting smiles on Neston faces, with this initiative.

To note: from 2014 to 2018 Neston Flower Society put posies on all of the 1st World War graves in the area commemorating the centenary of the war. Another lovely, thoughtful way of expressing gratitude that we admire.

