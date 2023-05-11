Lineup Announced for the New in 2023 Parkgate Sunset Sounds Festival

An excellent night of live music is promised, championing the best in local talent.

Parkgate Sunset Sounds will be onstage at The Neston Club, Friday 7 July 2023, from 4 pm. The club's brand new marquee music festival is set to be an excellent night of live music, championing the best bands from around the North West and North Wales.

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager for the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, tells us: "It will be a great evening of local live music, stonebaked pizza, DJ sets, cocktails and more!"



North Wales/Liverpool-based band The Montagues will be headlining the evening. Recently featured on BBC introducing and playing two back-to-back sell-out shows, they are an act not to be missed.

The recently announced lineup features Harry James Music, The Weird Beards, Becky & John Duo, and Rachel Lucy, plus DJ sets from Slipmat Records.

Local food vendors will be on-site, as well as a licensed bar, record stalls and more.

To book your tickets, head to the Ticket Source website, or click through via the image above.

