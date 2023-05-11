  • Bookmark this page

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

Published: 11th May 2023 18:28

Since 2017, a series of charitable events organised with The Royal Oak in Little Neston, has raised over £15,000.

Danny Taylor himself finished chemotherapy in 2017, and since then he has championed several events, that have raised over £15,000 for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

Danny, said: "I decided to raise money for clatterbridge cancer centre...so with the perfect venue of The Royal Oak & the help of family, friends and general nice and loyal customers we have so far over 4-6 years of different events managed to raise £15,847.50. and we are not finished yet!!"

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

The team started with a charity darts tournament which has become an annual event on The Royal Oak's calendar. Two were sadly missed during the COVID pandemic, but have otherwise been very successful. 

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

They have also completed a thirty-mile bike ride, quiz nights, raffles, charity boxes and donations, and Danny credits the kind people of Neston for their contributions. 

As reported in the.Wirral Globe in February, a man stole the donations' box from The Royal Oak pub, and local people subsequently made dedicated donations to top funds back up. So far in 2023, with those donations, a raffle, and this year's charity Darts' Day, a further £1,117.50 has been raised.

Danny Taylor Champions Charity Fundraising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

 

 

 

