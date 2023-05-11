  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Ness Neighbours Honour HM Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee

Published: 11th May 2023 18:43

A tree and commemorative plaque have been unveiled.

Ness Neighbours Honour HM Queen Elizabeth II JubileeCredit: Jerry Hutchinson. Pictured with the tree and commemorative plaque are CWAC Cllr Gittins and Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastel. The gentleman kneeling is Chris.

One year ago, Ness Neighbours raised money for a tree to be planted to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On 2 May 2023, Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, Leader of the Council, and Member for Little Neston, Louise Gittins unveiled the tree's commemorative plaque, with Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell and Chris' support. 

The tree, dedicated to Her late Majesty's memory, can be found on the edge of the playing field next to Ness village hall and Scout Hut.

 

 

