Neston Celebrated the Coronation In Style

Published: 14th May 2023 21:45

From public showings to a street party on the parade, the community came together in celebration.

On Saturday 6th May, the nation watched as our King and Queen were crowned in a historic ceremony, attended by the royal family, international dignitaries and celebrities whose charitable work has aided the Prince's Trust.

Close to home there were parties and celebrations at homes, and community events, with bunting flying proudly above the Neston High Street.

Parkgate's main event was the Party on the Parade, where residents danced away to live music, at a street party held out front of St Thomas' Church.

Local photogreapher Robert Clive joined in the fun, and managed to take some great photos.

Credit: Robert Clive.

Credit: Robert Clive.

Credit: Robert Clive.

The community event was funded by the Parkgate Society, Neston Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Credit: Robert Clive.

It was really well attended and the smiles tell us it was enjoyed by the masses.

Credit: Robert Clive.

Credit: Robert Clive.

Credit: Robert Clive.

In Willaston, the village green was decorated in red, white and blue, with Union Jack flags in every direction.

Credit: Actuarius Art.

Credit: Actuarius Art.

Credit: Actuarius Art.

The newly-crowned King and Queen took a rest from the day's ceremonial commitments to have a sit in the village bus shelter.

Credit: Actuarius Art.

Resident Stephen Mosley, explained: "Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club's main contribution to the Coronation weekend was, the "Best Dressed House" competition with prizes kindly donated by the Willaston Residents Society, White Feather and Spar.

The winning house is on Mill Lane in Willaston, and it looked fit for royalty, for sure.

The Friends of Hadlow Road volunteer community group, who look after the historic station, also held a dedicated Coronation Pop-up Café on the platform, for walkers to soak up the atmosphere.

At Neston Civic Hall, Neston Community Youth Centre hosted a communal screening of the service to give older people in the area a place to come together and celebrate.

One of the residents who benefitted, said on social media: "Bravo to Gareth Prytherch, Zaria Shreef, Rachel and volunteers for putting on a splendid event at the Civic Hall so we could watch the coronation on the big screen.

"We had lovely pastries and tea/coffee on arrival. Regular top ups and then beautiful sandwiches, cake and scones later on. It was a really enjoyable event. Many thanks for all your hard work."

The primary schools in the CH64 area also hosted celebrations for our children to join in with the joy and wonder of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Tell us about your Coronation celebration, get in touch by emailing us. We love to hear about a party!

Related Content:

Marking His Majesty King Charles III Coronation in the CH64 Neston Area

Willaston Community Celebrates the Coronation Weekend

Neston Flower Society Held a Pre-Coronation Cuppa for Members and Friends

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.